Frescobol Carioca

Angelo Cuban-collar Linen Shirt

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Summer tailoring is reimagined through a relaxed lens for Frescobol Carioca’s white Angelo shirt, made from fine Italian linen with a Cuban collar. Shown here with: Frescobol Carioca Oscar drawstring-waist linen-blend trousers, Ancient Greek Sandals Paris crossover-strap leather sandals, Kvadrat x Raf Simons Vidar leather-trim wool-blend tote and Tom Wood Mined diamond, sterling-silver & 14kt gold ring