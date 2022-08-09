Magicsuit

Angelika Halter Tie Tankini

$123.00

Buy Now Review It

95% Nylon, 5% LYCRA Spandex Button closure Experience the magic of a comfortable, contemporary look that instantly flatters every curve of your figure. Halter tie neckline with removable soft cups accentuates your bustline, highlighting your best features and downplaying the rest. Swim tested hardware looks so chic. Adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit to your unique shape. Bottom sold separately. SIZE CHART: Order a swimsuit in your usual size for the most comfortable and slimming fit. Sizing up is suggested depending on your fit preference or if you prefer a less snug fit. For bust, measure around the body, across the fullest part of the breast. For waist, measure the narrowest part of waist, above belly button. For hips, measure across the hips about 4” below belly button. For torso, measure between legs and over the top of the shoulder. REFER TO SIZE CHART IN THE IMAGE SECTION After each use, hand wash your swimsuit in cool, clear water and hang to dry. Do not use chlorine bleach. Do not iron or tumble dry. Following these instructions will help extend the lifespan of your swimsuit so you can enjoy it even longer Feel like the sexiest person on the beach every time you slip into this insanely slenderizing swim top from Magicsuit. The halter tankini top includes all the perfect details you'll want, including an alluring V-neckline that shows off just enough skin but won't reveal too much. Removable soft cups allow you to adjust the amount of shaping you prefer on a whim. All eyes will be on you, which looks fashion forward plus has the added bonus of making you look slimmer from top to bottom. Swim-tested hardware is like jewelry at the beach. Adjustable straps let you discover a comfortable fit that's easy to wear all day without slipping down. This top is perfect to pair with any swim bottom you have in your closet already, making it your new favorite swim bag addition. Do you believe in magic? You will once you experience the flattering fit and exceptional feel of Magicsuit® swimsuits. Get ready to feel confident and chic in this sexy, contemporary swimwear that’s designed for the fashion-forward woman – because every girl deserves to have a little fun. These designer swimsuits offer the same signature control and support of Miraclesuit for a supreme slimming look that’s also so stylish. Get the best in form, fit, and fashion with brilliant details such as carefree ruffles, alluring layers, lively prints, and bold color combinations. you'll look stunning from every angle. Whether you opt for a slimming one piece, flattering tankini, or high waisted swim bottom, these tummy control swim options were made for any and all sunny day activities. Show off your curves and go for gorgeous with Magicsuit®.