Angelica Geometric Bookcase

$224.90 $120.99

Looking to cut clutter? Whip your space in shape with the help of this geometric bookcase! Crafted of manufactured wood with melamine veneers, this bookcase features five stacked, offset cube units. Each tier creates a partitioned shelf, providing perfect platforms for displaying framed photos, collected curios, and rows of your favorite reads. Measuring 72.44" H x 3.91" W x 12.2" D overall, this shelf unit includes all necessary hardware and instructions for assembly.