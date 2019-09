Avon

Anew Vitamin C Radiance Maximising Serum

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avon

This incredible serum delivers concentrated vitamin C, a powerful antioxident, straight onto your skin for a boost of radiance instantly. In 1 week, skin looks and feels healthier*. In 2 weeks, skin looks smoother and more even*. After 5 weeks, an independent dermatologist study showed an improvement in overall photo damage, and an improvement in skin sagging and sallowness**. 30ml