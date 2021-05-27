Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Avon
Anew Revival Serum Lip Treatment
£9.50
£7.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Avon
Anew Revival Serum Lip Treatment
Need a few alternatives?
Caudalie
Trio Lip Conditioner
BUY
£11.00
Caudalie
Uncommon Beauty
Mango Lip Balm
BUY
$15.00
Uncommon Beauty
Supergoop!
Play Lip Shield Spf 30 Mint
BUY
$6.40
$8.00
DermStore
Aquaphor
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy For Dry And Cracked Skin - 1.75oz
BUY
$5.59
Target
More from Avon
Avon
Anew Vitamin C Radiance Maximising Serum
BUY
£20.00
Avon
Avon
Anew Reversalist Night Revitalising Cream
BUY
£15.00
Avon
Avon
A Princess In Theory: Reluctant Royals
BUY
$5.99
Amazon
Avon
“bridgerton: The Duke & I” By Julia Quinn
BUY
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Avon
Anew Revival Serum Lip Treatment
BUY
£7.50
£9.50
Avon
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
BUY
£31.00
Cult Beauty
Glow Recipe
Pineapple-c Bright Serum
BUY
£46.00
Cult Beauty
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Pha + Bha Pore-tight Toner
BUY
£14.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted