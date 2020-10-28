Anecdote Candles Anthropologie

Anecdote Holiday Glass Candle

$28.00

For the holiday hostess, this candle tells a story through its scent, imparting a nostalgic anecdote and aroma for the season. **Hometown Road Trip**: An essence of old traditions and familiar faces, pine, birch, and fir are spiced with clove buds. (WOODSY)**Snow Day**: Smelling like cancelled plans and cups of hot cocoa, brown sugar and vanilla sandalwood are accented with maple, pecan, and white chocolate. (GOURMAND)**Winter Social**: Reminiscent of champagne toasts and mistletoe, white woods and berry mix with orange flower, apricot, and sparkling prosecco. (FRESH)**About Anecdote Candles** With the belief that fragrance is a conversation piece, Anecdote designs candles to remind us of stories worth sharing. Inspired by personal recollections and cultural trends, their candles are crafted from coconut-soy wax with evocative scents and playfully modern packaging - each hand-poured in California.