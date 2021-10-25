Anecdote Candle

Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Dreamt up by Anecdote Candles, each of these, well, candles tell a story through their scent, imparting a nostalgic anecdote and plenty of seasonal feels into your home. Discover Sweater Weather, Weekend Getaway, Fall Feels and Fireside Chats swirling with warming, crisp and citrussy fragrances. Sweater Weather: Cotton blossom, tonka bean, and sandalwood smell like crisp air and cozy cashmere cardigans. (FRESH) Weekend Getaway: The scent of scenic drives and a fresh fall escape, Spanish moss and Valencia orange blend with juniper and pine. (WOODSY) Fall Feels: White pumpkin and clove evoke the aroma of cherished family recipes and second helpings. (GOURMAND) Fireside Chats: Cinnamon canela bark and cedarwood smell like hot toddies enjoyed while bundled in cozy blankets. (WOODSY) About Anecdote Candles With the belief that fragrance is a conversation piece, Anecdote designs candles to remind us of stories worth sharing. Inspired by personal recollections and cultural trends, their candles are crafted from coconut-soy wax with evocative scents and playfully modern packaging - each hand-poured in the USA. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: * The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has "memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. * Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any "bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. * Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. * Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool. * To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. By Anecdote Candles Exclusive to Anthropologie Coconut-soy wax; cotton wick Glass vessel; wooden lid 40-hour burn time Hand-poured in the USA