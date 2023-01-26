Pottery Barn

Andrew Narrow Hall Tree

PRODUCT DETAILS Construction Expertly welded iron with a solid teak seat; fixed hooks are metal. Crafted of teak, an ultra-durable hardwood that stands up to the elements and takes on a beautiful silvery patina over time. Frame and hooks features a powder coat rustic finish. Features 1 open area under seat and 6 hooks on top for storage. Assembly required. Imported. Care To protect finish, do not apply abrasives or household cleaners, dust with soft dry cloth. Always use coasters, pads cloth or felt to protect furniture surface. Wipe up spills immediately. Do not expose to direct sunlight or excessive temps. Hardware may loosen over time, periodically check to make sure all connections are tight and retighten if necessary. Assembly Packaging Dimensions & Weight: 75.5" w x 5" d x 19" h; 42.5 lbs.