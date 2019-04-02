Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Hey You Jewelry
Andrea
$16.78
Buy Now
Review It
At Hey You Jewelry
material : brass, stainless steel and fresh water pearls (please note that fresh water pearls are natural and the color, form and size may vary) color : gold diameter: 2,5 cm (small size) and 3cm (big size)
Featured in 1 story
8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
Odette New York
Turn Hoops
$225.00
from
Odette New York
BUY
Rhyden
Quinn Earrings
$240.00
from
Rhyden
BUY
Geoffrey Good
Dakar Hoop Earrings
$495.00
from
Hatch Jewelry
BUY
Mondo Mondo
Secret Earrings In Silver
$150.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Hey You Jewelry
Hey You Jewelry
Andrea Earrings
£12.86
from
Hey You Jewelry
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted