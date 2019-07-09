The Y necklace has been done, but never like this. The modern Andi Y Necklace comes together with minimalist metallic detailing and a single pearl at the bottom. Elegant and impactful, the Andi Y Necklace in Pearl is sure to elevate your outfit instantly.
• Size: 5"L drop, 18" chain with 2" extender
• Closure: Lobster claw closure
Material Highlight: Cultured Baroque Pearl
Loved for their organic shape and grown in a freshwater pearl mussel, each cultured pearl is one-of-a-kind and can take up to four years to produce.
Please note: Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact color patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.