Ancient Minerals

Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes

$29.95

A Transformative, Timeless Bath Blend: Bath time is quality time. Especially when you’re relieving muscle aches, easing stress or headaches, calming overactive nerves, or preparing for a better night’s sleep. Choose a highly effective natural bath flake known to offer rejuvenating results. Ancient Minerals is the trusted formula made from pure Genuine Zechstein magnesium chloride from a pristine, 250-million-year-old seabed discovered miles underground. When Epsom Salts Need An Upgrade: The main differences between our magnesium bath flakes and epsom salts relate to bioavailability and concentration. If you’ve tried both, you’ve likely experienced the difference. Our premier magnesium chloride absorbs more easily into the body for fast, efficient relief. It offers long-lasting helpful effects for skin issues, workout & muscle soreness, and even mental strain. Ease into a calming, warm bath with Ancient Minerals and feel the comfort. A Glorious Retreat for Sore Feet: You’ll reap the benefits from a regular full-bath soak in Ancient Minerals magnesium chloride, and you can give your feet special attention when they need focused pampering. Simply dissolve a cup of our flakes in a comfortable foot bath and let your soles luxuriate in the pure, soothing elixir. Bonus: your whole body will absorb advantages from this topical magnesium boost. Gentle Enough For All Ages: Magnesium deficiency is a concern for all ages—and children also need remedies for muscle aches, skin and sleep issues. Our gentle bath flakes offer an excellent complement to their nightly bubble bath. They’ll delight in watching the delicate snowy flakes quickly dissolve in their cozy bathwater, and you’ll feel great knowing all the healthy perks their precious systems are taking in. Our mild flakes are ideal even on sensitive skin. Flourish With Gifts from Ancient Earth: Mother Nature knows a few things about well-being. At Ancient Minerals, we embrace the natural gifts giving humans blissful relief for centuries. Our revolutionary approach to magnesium application is helping people all over the world enjoy restorative wellness. We’re honored to be the #1 recommended brand for topical magnesium.