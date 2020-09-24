Vinterior

Ancient Mariner Side Table. Hand Painted Furniture

About this item This solid wood rustic side table is my latest hand painted piece. The base has been painted in Annie Sloan ‘Firle’ which is a fresh, zesty crisp green an finished with dark wax to create an aged rustic patina. The top has been sanded and finished with a walnut satin varnish. Dimensions W50.0 x H46.0 x D50.0 Condition Refurbished Wear condition Good Brand/manufacturer unknown Date of manufacture Unknown Period Unknown Seller Rebecca VAT status Seller is not VAT registered SKU 65000873