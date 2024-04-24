Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Catbird x J.Crew
Anchor Lariat Necklace
$348.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
Need a few alternatives?
Kitty Joyas
A Joyas Heart
BUY
£195.00
Kitty Joyas
D. Louise
Paperclip Necklace
BUY
£50.00
D. Louise
Hey Harper
Bermuda Necklace
BUY
£32.00
£52.00
Hey Harper
Catbird x J.Crew
Anchor Lariat Necklace
BUY
$348.00
Catbird
More from Catbird x J.Crew
Catbird x J.Crew
Toy Sailboat Gold Charm
BUY
$136.00
Catbird
Catbird x J.Crew
Rope Bow And Pearl Charm
BUY
$124.00
Catbird
Catbird x J.Crew
Anchor Lariat Necklace
BUY
$348.00
Catbird
Catbird x J.Crew
Rope Heart Charm
BUY
$128.00
Catbird
More from Necklaces
Kitty Joyas
A Joyas Heart
BUY
£195.00
Kitty Joyas
D. Louise
Paperclip Necklace
BUY
£50.00
D. Louise
Hey Harper
Bermuda Necklace
BUY
£32.00
£52.00
Hey Harper
Catbird x J.Crew
Anchor Lariat Necklace
BUY
$348.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted