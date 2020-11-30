Ancestry

AncestryDNA tells a more complete story of you. See different regions that make up your ethnicity estimate, learn the history of the areas from ancient to modern times, and even discover surprising facts about locations and the people who called those places home. AncestryDNA not only tells you which countries you’re from but also can pinpoint the specific regions within them. Depending on your regions, you could also get a timeline of historical changes with expert-curated content, giving you context about the events that shaped the lives of your ancestors over time. AncestryDNA test data can show the paths of your ancestors as they moved around the world. You could learn who they were, what they did, and the events that caused them to move from place to place. AncestryDNA doesn't just tell you which countries you're from, but also can pinpoint the specific regions within them, giving you insightful geographic detail about your history. From your origins in over 1,000 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience.