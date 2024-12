Valentino

Anatomy Of Dreams – Sogno In Rosso Parfum 100ml

$330.00

Buy Now Review It

At Valentino

Made from silk crepe de chine, this dress features a shirred collar with small self covered buttons that run all the way to the hem. These can be un-buttoned to create a more open silhouette. The sleeves are full and are finished with elongated shirred cuffs. This dress can be worn with or without the waist tie. Composition Silk crepe de chine Care Dry clean Sizing SM & ML