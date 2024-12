Valentino

Anatomy Of Dreams – Notte D’oro Parfum 100ml

$330.00

Buy Now Review It

At Valentino

The Munthe Jesseia Shirt is crafted from a lightweight fabric and cut for a comfortable and loose fit. It features a unique all-over print of vivid and vibrant colours, making it a perfect choice for any occasion. Composition: 100% Silk Care instructions: Refer to the care label attached to the garment for detailed washing instructions. The model is 176cm and wears a size 36.