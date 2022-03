Morrison

Anastasia Printed Maxi Dress

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At David Jones

- Textured Tencel/Linen blend - Exclusive Morrison print - Round neckline with fine gathers - Keyhole + button opening at back neckline - Fitted waist yoke - Invisible zip at side - Curved raglan balloon sleeve with pleats + gathers from shoulder - Bias cut skirt that sits at ankle length - Self piping throughout - Fully lined 40% Tencel, 30% Linen, 30% Cotton