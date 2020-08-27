Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kit

$38.00

Always keep your brows intact with this limited edition, travel-friendly brow kit. Whether you are on-the-go or learning to fill your brows in for the first time, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kit is fit to cater to all of your brow needs. This kit features eyebrow essentials Mini Brow Wiz, Mini Brow Definer, and Mini-Mini Dipbrow Gel to fill and detail your brows, while Mini Clear Brow Gel finishes the brows to make them last all day.