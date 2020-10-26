Akola

Anasa Diy Necklace And Bracelet Kit

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Akola

Anasa Necklace & Bracelet Kit The Anasa Necklace and Bracelet Kit is a luxurious DIY kit that allows you to channel your inner designer & create unique fashion forward styles that perfectly compliment Akola's signature jewelry collection . This bead kit features components unlike any other do-it-yourself jewelry kit. In the Anasa kit you receive hand-rolled Karatasi beads embellished with a gold foil applique, an assortment of hand-carved horn charms, a 10k gold tone Akola logo and baroque pearl charms, a jewelry pouch for safe keeping, along with all the components needed to create multiple bracelet and necklace styles. Akola's Anasa Necklace & Bracelet kit ignites your inner artist with the added bonus of sharing a positive message. Instructions and design ideas to help spark your creativity can be found within. MY ONE HOPE IS: "For our communities to come together, traverse the global setbacks we are facing & come out the other side more united & stronger as a whole." - Akola Team Over 200 of Akola’s signature Karatasi beads; an assortment of traditional sized, large & gold foiled. 6 Ankole Horn Charms, 1 Cultured Baroque pearl Charm, 1 14k Gold Tone Metal Akola Logo Charm, 6ft Black Nylon, 4ft Pink Nylon, 10ft Stretch Cord & a Stringing needle. LUX01-RNBW Made in Uganda