Original 1960s mohair coat, adorned with huge fluffy feather cuffs.
COLOR: Pop pink-- vibrant, true '60s pink.
COMPOSITION:
Exterior from mohair with ostrich feathers
Lining composition unknown, as we keep vintage linings to preserve the garment's integrity.
FIT + MEASUREMENTS:
42" length
21" sleeve
21" across waist
21" across chest
Recommended for sizes XS-L
Meant to fit swingy and oversized, with 3/4 sleeves and high neckline.
one-of-a-kind: Whoever gets it first, gets it last. This will ship within 2 business days from the NYC studio.
Please note: Each piece is a mix of vintage, recycled, or new components. Please love any slight imperfections, signs of age, or qualities typical of vintage garments as part of the piece's unique history!