Dauphinette

Anais

£600.00

Original 1960s mohair coat, adorned with huge fluffy feather cuffs. COLOR: ﻿Pop pink-- vibrant, true '60s pink. COMPOSITION: Exterior from mohair with ostrich feathers Lining composition unknown, as we keep vintage linings to preserve the garment's integrity. FIT + MEASUREMENTS: 42" length 21" sleeve 21" across waist 21" across chest Recommended for sizes XS-L Meant to fit swingy and oversized, with 3/4 sleeves and high neckline. one-of-a-kind: Whoever gets it first, gets it last. This will ship within 2 business days from the NYC studio. Please note: Each piece is a mix of vintage, recycled, or new components. Please love any slight imperfections, signs of age, or qualities typical of vintage garments as part of the piece's unique history!