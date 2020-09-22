Loewe

Anagram-patch Zipped-brim Leather Bucket Hat

£450.00

At Matches Fashion

Loewes esteemed leather-working heritage is employed to create this khaki-green bucket hat, which is rendered in a glossy nappa variety for a luxe sensibility. Accented with the labels 1970-designed Anagram-debossed patch on the band, its shaped with a flat crown and fitted with a playful zip on the quilted brim. Wear it to give your looks a workwear mood.