A sustainably crafted day-hiker designed for weekend adventures, the Anacapa Mid GTX is a gateway to the great outdoors. Engineered from lightweight leather certified by the Leather Working Group, the versatile silhouette employs recycled polyester in the collar, mesh and laces. Equipped with our Achilles-cradling pull tab and grounded in a 50% soy-based sockliner, this waterproof hiker is outfitted with GORE-TEX product technology with recycled textile designed to keep feet dry and comfortable in wet conditions. An innovative style that applies HOKA extended-heel geometry, the Anacapa Mid GTX utilizes a Vibram® Megagrip outsole for superior traction in uneven terrain.