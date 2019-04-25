The Amy Wrap Dress is truly an all-occasion number. Wear with a sandal to a party, throw on over a bathing suit for roof tanning or wear with sneakers for optimal comfort for an enraging day at Ikea. Whatever kinds of fun or frustrations await you, the Amy will help!
Details:
- Functional mini tie dyed seersucker wrap dress
- Flutter short sleeve
- Ruffle along neckline at wearer's right
- Side seam pockets. Unlined
- Original Lavender Pear Tie Dye print by artist Charlotte Minnett
- 100% Cotton
- Model is 5'8" and wearing a size XXL
SIZE XS S M L XL XXL
BUST 37" 39" 41" 43" 46" 49"
WAIST 37" 39" 41" 43" 46" 49"
LENGTH 35 3/8" 35 3/4" 36 1/8" 36 1/2" 37" 37 1/2"