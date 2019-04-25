Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rachel Antonoff

Amy Wrap Dress

$258.00
At Rachel Antonoff
The Amy Wrap Dress is truly an all-occasion number. Wear with a sandal to a party, throw on over a bathing suit for roof tanning or wear with sneakers for optimal comfort for an enraging day at Ikea. Whatever kinds of fun or frustrations await you, the Amy will help! Details:  - Functional mini tie dyed seersucker wrap dress - Flutter short sleeve - Ruffle along neckline at wearer's right - Side seam pockets. Unlined - Original Lavender Pear Tie Dye print by artist Charlotte Minnett - 100% Cotton  - Model is 5'8" and wearing a size XXL SIZE XS S M L XL XXL BUST 37" 39" 41" 43" 46" 49" WAIST 37" 39" 41" 43" 46" 49" LENGTH 35 3/8" 35 3/4" 36 1/8" 36 1/2" 37" 37 1/2"
Featured in 1 story
25 Gifts That'll Wow Your Fashion-Obsessed Mom
by Ray Lowe