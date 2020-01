Rachel Comey

Amplus Dress

£513.98

Rachel Comey

The Amplus Dress is a sculptural A line style in our Solid Pucker fabric. The dress is anchored by an inverted v seam at the waist that is the focal point between the voluminous skirt and the puffy sleeve top. A minimal slit opening at the neck counters the drama in the rest of the silhouette. This dress fits well across body types and fits true to size.