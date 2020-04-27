Manic Panic

Amplified Semi-permanent Hair Color

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Wear it Loud! With Manic Panic Amplified Hair Color. Created especially for Manic Panic devotees who seek more permanence from their semi-permanent. 100% Vegan and cruelty-free. This world famous formula is highly pigmented, and completely odorless.Virgin Snow is a blue-tinted toner designed to help eliminate brassy tones on the lightest level 10 blonde. Virgin Snow, like all their shades, doubles as a deep conditioning mask while dyeing your hair.Manic Panic Amplified Hair Colors are ready to use right out of the bottle, no need to mix with peroxide. Their snap cap bottle design makes color easier than ever to dispense.