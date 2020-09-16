Amped Wireless

Amped Wireless High Power Ac1750 Wi-fi Range Extender

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

Extend the range of any Wi-Fi network by up to 12,000 sq ft with Amped Wireless' High Power Wi-Fi Range Extender. With 12 amplifiers and dual band antennas, this Wi-Fi extender will easily enhance the speed of your internet. Allows you to extend WiFi coverage up to 12,000 sq. ft IOS and Android compatible On/off switch Plastic Frequency band: 2.4GHz, 5GHz Feautres 12 powerful amplifiers and 3 antennas Detachable high gain dual band antennas Measures 6.3" L x 8.8" W x 1" H Weighs 0.98 lb. 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported Model RE1750A skuId : 68242817 Gift Packaging Unavailable