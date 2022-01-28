Zalo

Amorette Remote-controlled Vibrating Egg

$79.00 $71.10

Zalo

ZALO Amorette, the ultimate luxury stimulating egg vibrator, is a unique versatile leisure product to use by yourself or with your partner. The two wings vibration will stimulate the clitoris and G-spot which in turn will bring on an orgasmic experience. With convenience in mind we have developed the luxury carry case to store your very own stimulating and orgasmic pleasure product. Amorette has won the XBIZ 2020 Award for Sex Toy of the Year.