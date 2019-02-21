Description
High-cut swim bottom from ACK. Elasticized waist. Front and back center seam. Printed logo at back. Minimal seat coverage. Contrast topstitching. Lined.
• Stretch Nylon Swimwear
• 71% nylon, 29% elastane
• Machine wash
• Made in Italy
Sizing
Garment Measurements
11" waist
10.25" rise
10" leg opening
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 30" bust | 24" waist | 34.5" hips.
Fit Notes
Tight fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $100.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates