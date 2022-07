Peixoto

Amore Bikini Bottom

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 78% poly, 22% elastane Lining: 93% poly, 7% elastane Made in Colombia Hand wash Ruffle elastic waist Ruched back Contrast hip straps Item not sold as a set Revolve Style No. PEXR-WX10 Manufacturer Style No. 22205