Amor Eterno Qué Matte Liquid Lipstick

Our Qué Matte Liquid Lipstick formula delivers high pigmented, full-coverage color that glides on smooth and gives a velvety long-lasting matte finish. This cruelty-free and vegan formula is mega transfer-proof, beso-proof and even taco-proof! Our lippies last all day, so you don't have to worry about reapplying or leaving lipstick marks on your cafecito mug or mojito glass. All you gotta do is apply and vamonos!