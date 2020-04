Sies Marjan

Amo Edition Colorworld Socks

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Calf-high knit cotton-blend socks featuring graphic pattern in orange, yellow, pink, and red. Logo printed in yellow at sole. Rib knit cuffs. Part of the Sies Marjan x AMO collaboration. Supplier color: Pink/Orange 73% cotton, 11% polyester, 5% nylon. Imported.