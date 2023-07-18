United States
Hot Octopuss
Amo Bullet Vibrator
$49.95$39.96
At Hot Octopuss
It’s hard to believe that such a petite bullet vibrator can pack such a powerful punch. Enclosed in AMO’s premium-grade silicone casing lies a large and powerful motor that produces seriously deep and rumbly vibrations. Combined with strategically placed curves that enable you to switch between pinpoint and all-encompassing vibrations, you’ll be coming under fire in no time!