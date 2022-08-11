Jimmy Choo

Amita 45

$775.00

At Jimmy Choo

Item No. AMITA45NHG Chic and feminine, the AMITA pumps are Italian-crafted in bright fuchsia fishnet mesh and suede. Our pointed-toe style sits on easy-to-wear 45mm heels and is detailed with a light-catching JC pearl. Step into easy elegance. Fishnet mesh Suede Pointed-toe style Faux pearl with JC signature Elasticated slingback ankle strap Leather sole Heel height measures: 45mm/1.8 inches Made in Italy Italian sizing. Fits true to size.