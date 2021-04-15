Kiehl's

Amino Acid Conditioner

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A gentle, daily conditioner that helps strengthen hair. Who it's for: All hair types. What it does: This mild conditioner effectively maintains hair's moisture, imparts shine and helps to improve manageability. Infused with pure coconut oil, jojoba oil and wheat protein, this formula has a light, creamy texture. How to use: After shampooing, massage onto wet hair. Leave on for two minutes. Rinse. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately. If using the refillable pouch, begin by unscrewing the pump off your empty bottle and place on a clean surface. Unscrew the refillable pouch cap and place the cap down on a clean surface. Pour the pouch straight into the bottle, being careful not to touch the product. Screw in the pump and you're good to go. The refill pouch and cap are recyclable. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free; silicone-free Through Kiehl's ongoing commitment to reducing environmental impact, your favorite formula is now available in refillable packaging—a new solution for refilling, reusing and reducing single-use plastic waste. Each refillable container contains the same amount of formula as four full-size bottles, helping to reduce plastic packaging by 80% Made in the USA This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Manufacturing criteria: product is produced in a factory using 100% renewable energy or with 100% of emissions offset This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Manufacturing criteria: product is produced in a factory using 100% renewable energy or with 100% of emissions offset Item #257240 Ingredients Aqua/Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Myristyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Stearyl Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis/Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Simmondsia Chinensis Oil/Jojoba Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil/Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Wheat Amino Acids, Coumarin, Citric Acid. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & returns See more Have Questions? or call 1.800.723.2889