Our new mousse moisturiser is as light as air and absorbs quickly into skin - the latest formulation technology helps us to achieve this without using any artificial carbomers. Amil-C SPF uses Tinosorb® S to give broad spectrum sun protection (SPF 20 and UVA 4*). Use of sun protection can reduce sun damage and sun-induced photoageing. 5% niacinamide and dual action vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate and ethyl ascorbic acid) aid in balancing skin tone and reducing redness and pore size. Sodium ascorbyl phosphate fights acne-causing bacteria. Hydroxystearic acid, derived from castor oil, acts as an inhibitor against UVB stress and in-vivo studies have shown it to reduce conspicuous pores and facial spots. Rosehip oil and pumpkin seed oil, rich in omega acids, provide all-day hydration. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use. Our lighter moisturiser, Amil-C Whip M5 - is now available with SPF 20 and broad spectrum UVA protection. It's formulated to refine pores and brighten skin while protecting and nourishing. Available lightly scented with bergamot or unscented.