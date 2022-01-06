Face Theory

Our new mousse moisturiser is as light as air and absorbs quickly into skin - the latest formulation technology helps us to achieve this without using any artificial carbomers. 5% niacinamide and dual action vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate and ethyl ascorbic acid) aid in balancing skin tone and reducing redness and pore size. Sodium ascorbyl phosphate fights acne-causing bacteria. Hydroxystearic acid, derived from castor oil, acts as an inhibitor against UVB stress and in-vivo studies have shown it to reduce conspicuous pores and facial spots. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use. A touch lighter than most of our moisturisers but just as hydrating, Amil-C Whip M5 is formulated to refine pores and brighten skin while protecting and nourishing. Available lightly scented with bergamot or unscented.