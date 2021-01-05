Amie

Amie Soft & Smooth Nourishing Moisturizer

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

This nourishing moisturizer is designed to provide long-lasting moisturisation to see you through the day. The unique skin-nourishing blend, containing almond milk, coconut, safflower & sodium hyaluronate, has been clinically proven to moisturize skin for up to 24 hours, helping to keep skin soft & smooth. Created for those seeking soft, bouncy skin, this nourishing cream feeds the skin with nutrient-rich moisture. It also has added moringa seed extract, which has been proven to help protect the skin from environmental stressors like pollution.