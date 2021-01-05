Amie

Amie Clear & Calm Exfoliating Face Wash

An exfoliating, oil-controlling gel face wash, made with natural, skin-loving ingredients. Enriched with natural rice powder, your skin will be gently exfoliated, and old skin washed away, leaving you with unclogged pores. Enriched with chamomile, white willow & green tea to calm skin and restore balance for an even, smooth complexion. After cleansing, skin feels refreshed, allowing you to regain control over excess oil & shine, giving you clean, clear & happy-looking skin.