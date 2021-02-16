NYDJ

Ami Skinny

$109.00 $76.30

Buy Now Review It

At CoEdition

Here’s the skinny—these are the jeans you need for a second-skin fit with stretch and comfort that’s second to none. NYDJ’s Ami Skinny jeans flatter every inch, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you’ll love. The unique Lift Tuck technology flatters in the front, using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for an always-sleek silhouette. Classic five-pocket styling, zip fly, button closure Lift Tuck technology for a flattering fit Runs large, we recommend ordering one size smaller than your usual size. 70% Cotton, 13% Polyester, 10% Lyocell, 5% Elastomultiester, 2% Elastane Inseam: 29" Front Rise: 12" Machine wash Imported