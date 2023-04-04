Tracy's Dog

Becoming tighter & Bringing confidence back Get Stronger/Become Tighter/Prevent prolapse Our kegel balls include three progressive vaginal weights with the most ergonomic shape available, easy to insert and pull out, promoting a soft and comfortable fit, which helps you contract and release different muscles with ease, strengthening vaginal and pelvic floor muscles Simply exercise with these kegel sets for 15 minutes every day to feel a difference in just 1- 2 months! It can help Tighten and massage your muscles encircling the vagina, to help improve bladder control & incontinence, support postpartum recovery, and prevent prolapse. Ladies can use the Ben Wa Balls weights during their daily housework, workout, shopping, or running. A great coach helps you bring confidence again for pregnant or post-birth women. These kegel balls for tightening are body-safe. They are made of abs plastic and the strap is made of 100% soft medical silicone.it is the perfect gift for women/moms. Please make sure to consult your doctor before using your Kegel balls. Note: These kegel sets come with a regular box, not a Christmas gift box. Feature: 10 vibration modes Recommended by doctors USB charging - one for multiple uses Easy to clean - 100% waterproof Body-safe odorless medical-grade silicone Whisper quiet Degree Level 1-3；level 1 5.71*1.46/ level 2 7.87*1.3/level 3 7.84*1.57 inch How to use it? Take out the toy Clean it with water Dry with towel Add some lubricant Lie and insert the toys in Pull out the toy