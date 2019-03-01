Achieve stronger orgasms and wonderful G-spot stimulation with the help of Ami. Je Joue, one of the most innovative sex toy designers on the market, brings us a set of three PC muscle exercise toys: Ami 1, with its light weight and round shape; Ami 2, with its double-ball shape and medium weight; and Ami 3, with its small double-ball shape and heavy (yet perfectly balanced) weight. Exercise your way through the set of three to build up kegel muscle strength, increase orgasmic sensation, decrease incontinence, and stimulate the G-spot. Tug lightly on the string while the Ami is inserted for resistance, or wear it around the house to multi-task your kegel exercises! Especially useful for pregnant or post-birth women.