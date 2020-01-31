The Psychic Tree

Description Points can be used in combination with other crystals to create an energy grid, opening and aligning whilst clearing the aura bodies and opening energy blocks whilst harnessing positive energy. A single crystal point pointed away from the body draws energy off, and pointed inwards draws energy in Amethyst is a powerful and protective stone with a high vibration. It helps to protect against psychic attacks and can enhance the memory as well as assist in deeper understanding when you meditate. Points are sold individually and due to the natural nature of the crystal, do vary slightly in size, shape and colour and weigh between 20-35g each