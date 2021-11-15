Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Honey Belle
Amethyst Facial Roller
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Amethyst Facial Roller
Need a few alternatives?
Honey Belle
Amethyst Facial Roller
BUY
£32.00
FeelUnique
Brushworks
Hd Rose Quartz Resin Roller & Gua Sha
BUY
£14.99
LookFantastic
Skin Gym
Ice Coolie Skin Gym
BUY
$44.00
Revolve
esarora
Ice Roller
BUY
$11.04
$12.99
Amazon
More from Honey Belle
Honey Belle
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
BUY
£21.00
FeelUnique
Honey Belle
Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£18.00
FeelUnique
Honey Belle
Jade Facial Roller
BUY
£21.00
FeelUnique
More from Tools
Plum Beauty
Clio Plum Beauty Rose Quartz Roller
BUY
$10.99
Target
Herbivore
Jade De-puffing Face Roller
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Cosmedix
Rose Quartz
BUY
$35.00
Cosmedix
Honey Belle
Amethyst Facial Roller
BUY
£32.00
FeelUnique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted