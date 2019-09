Skin Gym

Amethyst Crystal Facial Roller

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Skin Gym The Amethyst Crystal Face Roller is used to enrich your Morning & Evening Beauty Ritual. This gorgeous, natural crystal roller has a large and small stone for easy, effortless movements over the face. Crystal healing has been used for centuries for smooth, youthful-looking skin. Benefits That May Result From Usage: Maintains healthy blood circulation and skin tone Boosts natural collagen ... show more