Amethyst + Alchemist Pearlescent Cbd Bath Bomb Soak

Homebody's Amethyst + Alchemist CBD Bath Bomb Soak is a handmade, pearlescent bath bomb soak which was inspired by one of nature's most beautiful phenomenons -The Amethyst. Just like a lullaby this powerful experience will lull you into a zen-like state preparing you for optimal beautifying sleep. Key Ingredients 300mg CBD Plant-Based Melatonin French Lavender Vetiver Peppermint Leaf Spanish Rosemary Neroli Sage Thyme Benefits Sound, Natural Sleep Aromatherapy for Nervousness Headache Relief Eases Stress Revitalizes Achy Muscles Scent Type Lavender Peppermint Leaf Spearmint Rosemary