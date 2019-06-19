Sun Squad

From a day at the beach to a picnic at the park, bring on-the-go comfort to any occasion with the Americana Portable Loveseat Chair from Sun Squad™. This two-person folding chair features a web-strap design with a steel frame and built-on armrests - a red, white and blue color scheme provides patriotic flair, making this loveseat a convenient option with plenty of style to match. It's made with weather-resistant materials, offering lasting use, and it holds up to 450 pounds for versatile convenience. Simply pair it with coordinating folding chairs and a picnic blanket to bring effortless style to your next get-together.