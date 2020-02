Lioness

American Sweetheart Midi Dress

$96.00 $28.80

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight non-stretch satin Ombré effect Banded waist Midi length V neck Long sleeves with elastic cuffs Button at front and button keyhole at back Shell: 100% polyester Unlined Hand wash Imported, China Style #LIONE30051