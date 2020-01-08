Safavieh

American Homes Collection Spindle Back Bench

N/a This settee will add a fresh look to any room This settee features a Black Finish Crafted of rubber wood. Perfect for a living room, Bedroom, family room, den, library, or study. Dust the surface of your wood furniture frequently with a clean, lint-free cloth or feather duster For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting products of the highest Quality and unmatched style With an international design provenance that spans from England to Scandinavia, this contemporary Black Loveseat is a modern heirloom. The geometry of its sleek, clean lines and spindled back bring character and style to any interior.