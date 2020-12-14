United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
American Heirloom
American Heirloom Handled Cutting Board
$64.00
At West Elm
After creating their first state-shaped cutting boards for their wedding reception, Amy Stringer-Mowat and Bill Mowat started American Heirloom with the intention of making quality home goods meant to be cherished and passed down. Fashioned from FSC®-certified wood, this cutting board features a starry design on one side and a handle for displaying when not in use.